© Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

"There arrives a moment of truth when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to safeguard Russia's security," the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said.Gavrilov spoke at the meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, which is first in 2022.Gavrilov pointed out that the NATO actions had resulted in fragmentation of the pan-European space and inflicted huge damage to the authority of the OSCE, which has turned into a hostage of the narrow agenda of the "collective West."In these circumstances, the Russian delegation will henceforth be coming up at the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation with just the issues that meet its own national interests, the head of the Russian delegation stressed.On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a draft agreement with the United States on security guarantees and another one on measures ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russia-US consultations on these issues were held in Geneva on January 10. A Russia-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels on January 12. On January 13, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich presented these proposals at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.