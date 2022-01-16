© AP/Sarabeth Maney



"I'm not going to preview 18 different scenarios ... I would simply say that our commitment and the conversation that we have with our allies is around inflicting very sharp pain very fast, if Russia makes this move in any form."

"We want to keep talking. We believe that it needs to be done on the basis of reciprocity - namely, they're going to have grievances but we have concerns, too."

"I'm not ready to share anything on attribution at the moment. I would simply say that this is a tried and true part of the Russian playbook, as you know, all around the world. In the past, Russian operatives have done this to destabilize governments, to test their own capabilities, to undercut the sense of confidence of governments that they have gripes with. So anything is possible here."

, leading official Victoria Nuland has warned, promising to inflict "sharp pain" on Moscow should it make such a move.Nuland said:Western media, as well as multiple US officials, have repeatedly warned of an imminent "invasion" of Ukraine by Moscow over the past few months. Washington and its allies have cited the movement of Russian troops within the country's vast Western territory as 'proof' of such plans. Moscow has consistently denied the allegations, insisting it has a right to carry out military maneuvers within its borders as it pleases.Nuland said:The official also touched upon a massive cyberattack, reported by Ukrainian government agencies on Friday. While avoiding blaming Russia for the attack directly, she suggested Moscow might have had its hand in it, citing the allegations of involvement of state-backed "Russian hackers" in similar incidents worldwide.Nuland continued:Nuland is probably best-known in Russia for her involvement in the 2013-14 Maidan in Ukraine, which led to the establishment of an anti-Russian regime in Kiev. The violent events in the Ukrainian capital set the stage for an ongoing conflict between the government in Kiev and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the country's east. During the initial protests, Nuland was seen handing out cookies to demonstrators, with Moscow condemning her actions as direct interference with the crisis.