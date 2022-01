© Natalya Zamboska - Anadolu Agency



Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested on Thursday that if an agreement is not reached between the United States, NATO, and the Kremlin with regard to Ukraine, Russia may station military forces or missiles in Cuba or Venezuela.he told the Russian RTVI television network.According to Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has sought additional "military-technical measures" to take if negotiations over Ukraine fail.U.S. officials dismissed the possibility that Russian troops would be deployed to Latin America, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan describing it as "bluster."on what measures would be taken in that scenario.The administration of President John F. Kennedy strongly opposed the missiles' deployment and demanded that the Soviets remove them, leading to a tense standoff sometimes regarded as the closest the world has come to nuclear war. The crisisin exchange for the missiles' withdrawal.Although Russo-Cuban military ties have declined since the fall of the Soviet Union,, another country that is at odds with the United States. In 2018, two Tupolev Tu-160 bombers, each capable of carrying nuclear payloads, flew to Caracas in an apparent show of support for embattled Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.The United States and Russia are engaged in tense negotiations over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border which has led to fears of a potential Russian invasion. Diplomatic engagement intended to resolve the crisis, led by a series of talks between the two sides in Geneva, has accomplished little so far. Western diplomats have flatly refused Russia's demand for NATO to rule out Ukrainian membership and any additional expansion of the alliance.