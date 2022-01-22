© RCMP/AFP/Getty Images



Authorities believe deaths occurred from exposure as group tried to cross into US.Four people, including an infant, have been found dead near the Canada-United States border, after a failed crossing attempt during brutal blizzard conditions."These individuals, including an infant, were left on their own in the middle of a blizzard ... These victims faced not only the cold weather but endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told reporters Thursday.The RCMP began searching the border region and discovered the group of four,"I can assure you that the search for any possible survivors or additional victims continued throughout the evening and our officers continued to patrol the area today," MacLatchy said.Earlier in the day, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota announced the arrest of a US man who was charged with human smuggling.American border patrol officers say they stopped a passenger van in a rural border area between Minnesota and North Dakota close to the Canadian border.One member of the group told officials he was carrying a backpack for a family of four that had been separated during the night. The backpack contained toys, medication, clothes and a diaper.MacLatchy said that in recent years, border crossing from the United States into Canada increased following the election of former US president Donald Trump.In December 2016, two men lost their fingers to severe frostbite after struggling through waist-deep snow during a blizzard as they crossed into the province of Manitoba. A few months later, a woman died of hypothermia near the border on the American side.The RCMP says it is working to identify the names and ages of the people who died. Autopsies have been scheduled to confirm the causes of death.