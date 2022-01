© Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: ABC News

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of fallen Marine and Afghanistan hero, Rylee McCollum, after he accused McCollum's sister of being a rioter at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The 63-year-old actor reached out to one of McCollum's sister, Roice McCollum, over Instagram and sent her $5,000 to support the fallen Marine's widow, Jiennah Crayton, and her newborn baby, the Casper Star Tribune reported in a piece published Tuesday.In January of 2022, the "Saturday Night Live" star commented on photos Roice McCollum had shared on Instagram of her attending the Jan. 6 demonstrations in support of then-President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument, according to the outlet. She captioned the post, "Throwback."The suit also alleges Baldwin wrote a message next to the pictures that said any claims the Jan. 6 protests were non-violent were "bulls***" and that "truth is stranger than fiction," the Casper Star noted. The post is no longer on Instagram.Crayton, Roice and her sister Cheyenne McCollum said. The sisters and the widow are suing the actor for $25 million, alleging defamation and invasion of privacy among other things, the Casper Star reported.The suit calls Baldwin's comments "false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive." The McCollum sisters and Crayton also allege the backlash caused them "severe emotional distress" and that they feared for their lives. The three women are asking for a jury trial to determine the amount of damages that could be awarded, according to the outlet.