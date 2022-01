The quest for embattled actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone has now gone beyond New Mexico, and it has New York authorities enlisted to try to track down what could be a crucial piece of evidence for the high-profile investigation into the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital:The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department in New York confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that a request from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department had been received for a joint effort between the sheriff's departments.Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dyer says the actor "proactively requested" police get a search warrant for the sake of his family's protection.On Oct. 21, Hutchins was killed on the set of a western flick called Rust after a gun Baldwin was holding to set up a shot had fired. In the weeks after the incident, a wrongful death suit was filed by the victim's family.Since then, questions surrounding the tragedy remain as it was revealed the movie's props crew had been allegedly sloppy, in a situation that apparently allowed live ammo to be confused for blank cartridges.In a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Nicolas Cage commented on the situation saying actors and actresses "need to know how to use a gun" and understand procedure.In a press conference given by the New Mexico prosecutor handling the case, criminal charges for those handling Rust firearms were said to be possible.The last time the general public heard from Baldwin was when he claimed on ABC News in an interview that he "didn't pull the trigger" in this tragic situation.