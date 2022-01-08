Society's Child
Alec Baldwin still has not handed over cellphone to police despite search warrant: report
The Post Millennial
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 02:05 UTC
According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital:
"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins. Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department in New York confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that a request from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department had been received for a joint effort between the sheriff's departments.
"The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office has received a request from the Santa Fe, NM authorities requesting assistance in obtaining Alec Baldwin's phone," Sergeant Paul Spinella told Fox News Digital. "This request has been forwarded to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office to work out the differences in laws between NM and NY. As this is an ongoing investigation, that is all the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office can report at this time."
When we last left off with the Alec Baldwin saga, authorities had issued a search warrant for his phone. Now this was around mid-December. It's been nearly a month later that we're learning the actor is refusing to cooperate with the request.
Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dyer says the actor "proactively requested" police get a search warrant for the sake of his family's protection.
It was a request for photos, location data, and text messages on the actor's phone. The search warrant indicates that Baldwin emailed the Rust armorer about what kind of firearm to use during the film's production.
On Oct. 21, Hutchins was killed on the set of a western flick called Rust after a gun Baldwin was holding to set up a shot had fired. In the weeks after the incident, a wrongful death suit was filed by the victim's family.
Since then, questions surrounding the tragedy remain as it was revealed the movie's props crew had been allegedly sloppy, in a situation that apparently allowed live ammo to be confused for blank cartridges.
In a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Nicolas Cage commented on the situation saying actors and actresses "need to know how to use a gun" and understand procedure.
In a press conference given by the New Mexico prosecutor handling the case, criminal charges for those handling Rust firearms were said to be possible.
The last time the general public heard from Baldwin was when he claimed on ABC News in an interview that he "didn't pull the trigger" in this tragic situation.
Comment: See also:
- Alec Baldwin and Rust crew had been told never to point a gun at a person: Attorneys question how live ammo made its way into 'dummy' rounds box
- Live bullet was in gun fired by Alec Baldwin in fatal movie-set shooting, sheriff said 500 rounds of ammunition seized
- Baldwin shooting incident: Court documents reveal Assistant Director - who worked on The Crow sequel - unknowingly handed actor loaded gun
- Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shoots dead cinematographer, wounds director... on set of movie about an accidental killing
Reader Comments
codis Being a successful adult pretender,Perfect
Think about it a little folks. We've all seen that picture of him on his cell phone. Who do you think he was talking to? Who would you have been talking to? Texting? Answer: his lawyer(s). (FWIW, the bastards probably already have a gifted copy of all that from the NSA to the FBI to the local pigs.*)
It was a request for photos, location data, and text messages on the actor's phone. The search warrant indicates that Baldwin emailed the Rust armorer about what kind of firearm to use during the film's production.And his criminal defense attorney probably wants to strangle Aaron Dyer.
Then there's this:
Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dyer says the actor "proactively requested" police get a search warrant for the sake of his family's protection.i.e., that shows that the idiot bimbo probably instantly happily gave up her phone to the investigators. If they got hers, the got a lot of other ones also. No one should have released such a potent tool to folks who like to tyrannize people like they did to Kyle Rittenhouse, true American hero kid.
This is bullshit. They're unconfusable.
Since then, questions surrounding the tragedy remain as it was revealed the movie's props crew had been allegedly sloppy, in a situation that apparently allowed live ammo to be confused for blank cartridgesR.C.
*To clarify, I use that word with more specificity than most people might notice. You'll see me call them cops, good guy cops, etc. also. Here, everyone in that unconstitutional chain is a pig!
RC
I don't think he will get away with it.