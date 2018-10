© Reuters/Stephanie Keith



"The way we implement change in America is through elections. We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way," he told a Democratic Party fundraiser on Sunday. "In that orderly and formal way and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump."

Saturday Night Live actor and relentless Trump critic Alec Baldwin has called on Democratic voters to "overthrow" the government of the United States at the ballot box.Baldwin went on to criticize the Trump administration'sHe alsoin the face of uncorroborated sexual assault allegations earlier this month,The veteran actor also spoke out in favor of the #MeToo movement, despite speaking out against the movement in recent months.Baldwin reprised his role as President Trump on Saturday Night Live's latest episode, in which he mocked the president's Oval Office meeting with rapper Kanye West last Thursday.Baldwin's portrayal of Trump has drawn criticism from Trump himself, who said that the role saved Baldwin's "dying mediocre career."Baldwin's call to revolution is a tame one compared to the calls for radical action from establishment Democrats in recent weeks.until they "win back the House and or the Senate."Meanwhile, Obama administration reworked former First Lady Michelle Obama's elegant "When they go low, we go high" phrase to better reflect the party's attitude in 2018. "Michelle always says 'When they go low, we go high.'Holder said at a campaign event in Georgia.With the political divide in the US seemingly widening by the day, Trump took to Twitter on Monday to issue a similar call to arms to Republican voters.he tweeted, quoting conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.