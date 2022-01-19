© The Babylon Bee

White liberals gathered in the town of Hampton Falls were shocked and astonished as local black man, accountant, and father of three Michael Sparkton walked right into a DOT office and acquired an ID without any assistance from liberals whatsoever."It was amazing -- he was smart, clean, and articulate enough to walk right in and acquire the ID without consulting us white people at all," said anti-racist activist Chloe Ryder to reporters. "He walked right in and got the ID, no questions asked. We thought it would be way above his intelligence level because, well. You know what I'm saying, right? Yeah. You know."Reporters said they did not know, and Ryder was forced to whisper, "because he's black and I don't think he's capable of doing it!"At publishing time, the liberals were amazed to see he had walked up to a vending machine and purchased a bottle of water all by himself.