This bolide was spotted from Spain on January 2, at 5:30 local time (equivalent to 4:30 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 83,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Morocco. It began at an altitude of about 98 km over the center of the region of Fez-Mequinez, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 26 km over the east of the same region.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, and El Aljarafe . The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).