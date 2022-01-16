© Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg



U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., published White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci's unredacted financial records and accused him of being misleading when he told the Senate his financial disclosure forms were publicly available.Fauci is "more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans," Marshall told Fox News Digital in a statement."Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China, to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more,"At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don't have the power of a Senate office to ask for it," the Kansas Republican said, adding that for "these reasons" he is planning on "introducing the FAUCI Act so financial disclosures like these are made public and are easily accessible online to every American."Marshall's office obtained the doctor's most recent disclosure after filing an Office of Government Ethics request with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).Fauci had told the Senate during his Tuesday hearing that his financial disclosures were publicly available online after Marshall had pointed out they are not.The two officials verbally sparred, culminating with Fauci calling Marshall — a fellow medical doctor — a "moron" and sparking headlines."As the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government," Marshall asked, "yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?""I don't understand why you're asking me that question," Fauci replied. "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so, 35 years."Following their exchange, Fauci's mic caught him saying, "What a moron, Jesus Christ!"