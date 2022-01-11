Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins have decried the theory that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a conspiracy theory.
Back in March 2020, Collins said claims that COVID-19 was engineered in a lab were "outrageous." He pointed to a new study that "debunks such claims by providing scientific evidence that this novel coronavirus arose naturally." Notably, one of the study's authors, Kristian Anderson, had previously informed Fauci that some features of the virus "look engineered."
Never to be outdone, in May 2020, Fauci told National Geographic that this virus "could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated." Could not. He left no room for doubt:
Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped speciesToday, Congressional Republicans released e-mails revealing scientists and researchers - people who are certainly not conspiracy theorists - informing Fauci and Collins of their beliefs that the virus was man-made.
Notes from a February 1, 2020 conference call were forwarded to Fauci and Collins on February 2, 2020. Here are the excerpts from the Republican release.
Then there were efforts to completely shut down debate. Dr. Ron Fouchier remarked that debate on the origins of the virus would be a distraction and cause harm to science.
destroy the evidence of its origins.