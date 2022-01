© Fox News/KJN



And how debate was shut-down to protect "science"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins have decried the theory that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a conspiracy theory.Back in March 2020, Collins said claims that COVID-19 was engineered in a lab were "outrageous." He pointed to a new study that "debunks such claims by providing scientific evidence that this novel coronavirus arose naturally."Never to be outdone, in May 2020, Fauci told National Geographic that this virus "could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated."He left no room for doubt:Today, Congressional Republicans released e-mails revealing scientists and researchers - people who are certainly not conspiracy theorists -Notes from a February 1, 2020 conference call were forwarded to Fauci and Collins on February 2, 2020. Here are the excerpts from the Republican release.Regarding the same February 1, 2020 phone conference, notes (likely communicating the position of Collins) state that experts needed to be convened to support the theory of "natural origin" or the "voices of conspiracy will quickly dominate, doing great harm to science and international harmony..."Another February 2 email (to which Fauci and Collins were copied) fromThen there were efforts to completely shut down debate. Dr. Ron Fouchier remarked that debate on the origins of the virus would be a distraction and cause harm to science.And then in April 2020, we see Collins again asking government officials at NIH to "put down" the "very destructive conspiracy" that the virus was engineered.Fauci was less worried, commenting that this was a "shiny object that will go away in times." (Perhaps he was confident in the pressure the U.S. Government was putting on social media companies to shut down the man-made origins debate.)Of course, Fauci was wrong on that. The debate over the how the virus came to be will never go away - even if Fauci's friends at the Wuhan lab have made sure to destroy the evidence of its origins.