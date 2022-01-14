© Mark Schiefelbein/AP



Across China, more than 20 million people are in some form of lockdown, with many prevented from leaving their homes.Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.With the success of the Games and China's national dignity at stake, Beijing is doubling down on its "zero-tolerance" Covid-19 policy.Tianjin, only about an hour from Beijing, is on high alert, although it has refrained from imposing a complete lockdown such as the one in Xi'an, a city of 14 million.Tianjin's proximity to Beijing makes the timing particularly fraught. During the Tokyo Olympics in July, Japan saw a widespread outbreak driven by the Delta variant.Despite that, the disruptions for people in Tianjin remain relatively light.Wang Dacheng, another resident, said his father who has trouble walking was able to get tested in their apartment."Tianjin people are pretty optimistic, everyone's been very calm and collected," Mr Wang said.Elsewhere, in Xi'an to the west and several cities in Henan province, the measures are far more onerous, leading to complaints that people sequestered in their homes were running out of food.With the Olympics due to begin on February 4 and support staff already arriving, the task has become even more critical. Whether Beijing's safeguards will hold up in face of the Omicron variant is a crucial question."I think it truly is a critical juncture for China. Can it stave off Omicron?" said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.Beijing faces a potentially bigger risk because the more contagious Omicron variant has shown itself adept at evading vaccines.Moreover, the lack of widespread outbreaks means the Chinese population is protected only by vaccines and not from antibodies produced by previous infections, said Dr Vineeta Bal, a top Indian immunologist."The Olympics would be the first trial," said Dr Bal, adding that Omicron "can easily travel in China".Unlike the Tokyo Olympics bubble, there will be no contact between those inside and the outside world.Officials, athletes, staff and journalists will travel between hotels and competition venues on specially designated vehicles in what is described as a closed-loop system.