'Purely political decision'

'Uphold people's rights'

Britain on Wednesday joined Australia and the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, prompted by what theThe UK will not send ministers to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament, as discord over a slew of issues strains relations to the most serious extent since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.These include the persecution on pro-democracy groups in the former British colony of Hong Kong and human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang."There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing," Johnson told the British parliament.As with the US and Australian moves, he confirmedHowever, his comments, with Princess Anne the president of the British Olympic Association.The decision follows the United States announcing Monday its diplomatic boycott,and other human rights abuses.Then on Wednesday, Australia said its officials would stay away, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowing not to "step back from the strong position we've had standing up for Australia's interests".Beijing warned the US would "pay the price", while itA spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Australia said the boycott ran counter toRights groups have backed the moves, with Human Rights Watch's China director Sophie Richardson calling it a "crucial step toward challenging the Chinese government's crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities".Campaigners say that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.Beijing has defended the camps as vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.The International Olympic Committee has said it respects the US government's announcement, calling the presence of officials and diplomats "purely a political decision for each government".White House Press Secretarythat despite China's "egregious human rights abuses", the Games were "business as usual".So far Australia and the UK are the only countries to follow the US lead, whileAll have seen relations with Beijing cool dramatically in recent years.The Kremlin criticised the US move, saying the 2022 games should be "free of politics".Russian President Vladimir Putin has already accepted an invitation by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend.The UK has criticised China for its creeping authoritarianism in Hong Kong and last year angered Beijing byThe UK ambassador Caroline Wilson tweeted last month that "it is in China's own interests to meet constitutional and international obligations and uphold people's rights," after meeting the wife of a rights lawyer imprisoned by Beijing, Yu Wensheng.Canberra's ties with China have been in freefall in recent years, with Beijing introducing a raft of punitive sanctions on Australian goods.China has been angered at Australia's willingness to legislate against overseas influence operations, to bar Huawei from 5G contracts and call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.Morrison stressed that "Australia's a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues."The Chinese Embassy spokesperson in Canberra signalled Australian athletes would be welcome at the Games, wishing them an "excellent performance".