"We need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors in their cooperation with American services. Between allies, there must be trust, a minimal cooperation."

Reports that Denmark's military intelligence agency helped the US to spy on leading European politicians, including the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, have sparked concern - and demands for an explanation - in EU capitals.Danish public broadcasterwhose alleged tapping of Merkel's phone was disclosed by Edward Snowden in 2013,The allegations are contained in anthe broadcaster said, citing nine unidentified sources familiar with the investigation.It said theto spy on senior officials including the former German foreign minister,and the then opposition leaderIt was not clear whether the Danish government authorised the taps.who took over the defence portfolio in June 2019, was reportedly informed of the espionage in August last year. She told Danmarks Radio that "systematic eavesdropping of close allies" was "clearly unacceptable"., said the reports were "extremely serious" if proven:Merkel's spokesman,, said on Monday that the German government had "taken note of the reporting. It is in contact with all relevant national and international authorities for clarification."Steinbrück said the NSA and FE's activities were "a political scandal". The former centre-left SPD party leader said he accepted western states needed intelligence services, but added it was "grotesque that friendly intelligence services are indeed intercepting and spying on top representatives of other countries".The Danish broadcaster said the NSA retrieved text messages, calls and internet traffic including searches and chats thanks to its partnership with FE. Denmark, a close US ally, hosts several key landing stations for undersea internet cables to and from Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain.Neither the agency orhave commented on the report. Findsen and three other FE officials were suspended last year by an independent oversight board following criticism and accusations of serious wrongdoings stemming from the internal investigation, which began in 2015, Danmarks Radio said.The NSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.demanded "full information" and his counterpart in Norway, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said the allegations "are being taken seriously".when the former NSA contractor revealed thousands of secret documents exposing the vast US surveillance operation mounted after the 2001 9/11 attacks.who was US vice-president at the time,The former contractor has been charged in the US with theft of government property, unauthorised communication of national defence information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence and is in Russia.