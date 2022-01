© Russian Mission in Geneva



"The Russian side came here [to Geneva] with a clear position that contains a number of elements that, to my mind, are understandable and have been so clearly formulated — including at a high level — that deviating from our approaches simply is not possible."

"[T]he talks are going to be difficult. They cannot be easy. They will be business-like. I think we won't waste our time tomorrow. The Americans should get ready to reach a compromise."

"It's clear that we've offered him two paths forward. One is through diplomacy and dialogue; the other is through deterrence and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine. And we're about to test the proposition of which path President Putin wants to take this week."

About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former Marine Corps intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control treaties, in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and in Iraq overseeing the disarmament of WMD.

If ever a critical diplomatic negotiation was doomed to fail from the start, the discussions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine and Russian security guarantees is it.The two sides can't even agree on an agenda. After a pre-meeting dinner on Sunday hosted by, who is leading the U.S. delegation,told the press from the Russian perspective, the situation is clear:Ryabkov was referringregarding Russian security guarantees,The latter would bar Ukraine from joining NATO and rule out any eastward expansion by the trans-Atlantic military alliance. At the time, Ryabkov tersely noted that theNow, with the meeting beginning on Monday,Ryabkov told reporters after the dinner meeting.All the U.S. has been willing to do, it seems, is to remind Russia of so-called "serious consequences" should Russia invade Ukraine, something the U.S. and NATO fear is imminent, given the scope and scale of recent Russian military exercises in the region involving tens of thousands of troops. This threat was made by Biden to Putin on several occasions, including a phone call initiated by Putin last week to help frame the upcoming talks.Blinken, speaking of Putin, said:Ryabkov has alluded to a fact already made clear by the Russians —And if the U.S. cannot understand how the accumulation of military power encompassed in a military alliance which views Russia as a singular, existential threat to its members' security is seen by Russia as threatening,As for the American threats, Russia has given its response —One need not be a student of history to comprehend thatfollowing a "complete rupture of relations" between two parties that are at loggerheads over matters pertaining to existential threats to the national security of one or bothThere is no mealy-mouthed posturing by Foggy Bottom peacocks taking place in Moscow, but ratherThe U.S., it seems, believes that the worst-case scenario is one where Russia invades Ukraine, only to wilt under the sustained pressure of economic sanctions and military threats.Generally speaking, the side that is most prepared for the reality of armed conflict will prevail.NATO has shown an ability to mobilize 30,000 after six-to-nine-months of extensive preparations.In short, not like anything NATO has prepared for.in any such conflict — time to let sanctions weaken the Russian economy, and time to allow NATO to build up sufficient military power to be able to match Russia's conventional military strength.Russia knows this, and as such,First and foremost,Russia will not get involved in a military misadventure in Ukraine that has the potential of dragging on and on, like the U.S. experience in Afghanistan and Iraq. Russia has studied an earlier U.S. military campaign — Operation Desert Storm, of Gulf War I — and has taken to heart the lessons of that conflict.A strategic air campaign designed to nullify specific aspects of a nations' capability, whether it be economic, political, military, or all the above, coupled with a focused ground campaign designed to destroy an enemy's army as opposed to occupy its territory, is the likely course of action.Given the overwhelming supremacy Russia has both in terms of the ability to project air power backed by precision missile attacks,what the U.S. took more than a month to do against Iraq in 1991.On the ground, theSimply put, the Ukrainian military is neither equipped nor trained to engage in large-scale ground combat. It would be destroyed piecemeal, and the Russians would more than likely spend more time processing Ukrainian prisoners of war than killing Ukrainian defenders.If Russia is able to accomplish these two objectives, then it is well positioned to move on to the next phase of its overall strategic posturing vis-à-vis NATO —While the U.S., NATO, the EU, and the G7 have all promised "unprecedented sanctions," sanctions only matter if the other side cares. Russia, by rupturing relations with the West, no longer would care about sanctions. Moreover, it is a simple acknowledgement of reality thatAny rupturing of relations between Russia and the West will result in the complete embargoing of Russian gas and oil to European customers.Europe will suffer, and because Europe is composed of erstwhile democracies, politicians will pay the price.It will be a short conversation.If the U.S. tries to build up NATO forces on Russia's western frontiers in the aftermath of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia will then present Europe withIn short, Russia will guarantee that the Ukrainian treatment will be applied to the Baltics, Poland, and even Finland, should it be foolish enough to pursue NATO membership.until the U.S. has had time to accumulate sufficient military power, either. Russia will simply destroy the offending party through the combination of anRussia does not need to occupy the territory of NATO for any lengthy period — just enough to destroy whatever military power has been accumulated by NATO near its borders.— short of employing nuclear weapons,Militarily, NATO is but a shadow of its former self. The once great armies of Europe have had to cannibalize their combat formations to assemble battalion-sized "combat groups" in the Baltics and Poland.Even Vegas wouldn't offer odds on this one.Thanks to Biden, Blinken and the host of Russophobes who populate the U.S. national security state today, Sherman thinks she is there to simply communicate the consequences of diplomatic failure to Russia.What Sherman, Biden, Blinken, and the others have yet to comprehend is thatOne wonders if Sherman, Biden, Blinken, and the others have thought this through. Odds are, they have not, and the consequences for Europe will be dire.