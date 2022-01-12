Impact of taxing

'Divisive measure'

What does the law state?

Quebec's plan to impose a tax on adults who choose to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 is already being called "constitutionally vulnerable" by critics — but experts say the province is well within its rights, and challenges are likely to fail.Legal experts say provinces have a constitutional authority to levy direct taxes in order to pay for services like health care, and that it makes sense from a fairness perspective to force those who pose the most burden on the health care system to pay more for it., they're just requiring people to pay a price if they pose a risk," said David Duff, a professor in the University of British Columbia's Peter A. Allard School of Law."If the health care system were financed through private insurance, which is priced on the basis of risk, one would expect to see higher premiums for the unvaccinated. This is a demonstrable risk."More than 2,700 people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 255 patients in intensive care. Another 62 deaths were also reported Tuesday alone.Legault noted that half of those in intensive care are unvaccinated — even though that group comprises 10 per cent of the adult population.It's yet to be seen whether such policies will drive up vaccinations in those countries. But Devon Greyson, an assistant professor in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia, says the impact may not be as big as Quebec officials are hoping for."I think it's interesting that this comes after Quebec backed off the vaccine mandate for health-care workers, who would reasonably be a greater source of infection than the general population."Greyson says it will be important for the Quebec government to ensure vaccinations are accessible to all segments of the population — including low-income and racialized residents — before starting to penalize the unvaccinated.That's also a chief concern of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, who issued a statement Tuesday evening that predicted the "divisive measure ... will end up punishing and alienating those who may be most in need of public health supports and services.""You have to ask, is it justified?" she said. "The burden is on the government to prove they have a pressing and substantial objective that (they) are trying to achieve and that this is a proportional response to that. And the government hasn't said what the objective is here."Legault did not explicitly say that his goal with the tax was to drive up vaccinations, but his government has repeatedly stressed the importance of inoculations to ease the pandemic and reduce the strain on the health care system."The problem is that under the Canadian Charter or the Quebec Charter ... there are specific grounds of discrimination that are prohibited," he said. "And last time I checked, there is nothing specifically addressing one's vaccination status."In other words, choosing not to get vaccinated is, under Canadian and Quebec law, something that is within the realm of freedom, of one's liberty. But that doesn't mean that if there is a measure that goes against the choice that one has made for oneself, that it would constitute discrimination."Duff says those provinces and others will still be watching how the proposed tax plays out in Quebec — and whether it makes any difference in the fight against the pandemic."Whether others follow, we'll see," he said. "But I doubt it will move rapidly."