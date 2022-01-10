fireball
This bolide was spotted over Spain on January 7, at 2:12 local time (equivalent to 1:12 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 66,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 80 km over the sea, between Spain and Morocco, moved east, and ended at a height of around 44 km over the sea.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).