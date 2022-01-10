Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 7)
Meteoroides.net
Sun, 09 Jan 2022 19:45 UTC
This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).
Quote of the Day
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
