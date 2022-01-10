This bolide was spotted over Spain on January 7, at 2:12 local time (equivalent to 1:12 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 66,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 80 km over the sea, between Spain and Morocco, moved east, and ended at a height of around 44 km over the sea.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).