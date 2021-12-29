© Twitter



A video posted on social media shows a mother and her child being kicked out of a Queens Applebee's by a contingent of NYPD cops.The officers from the NYPD's Strategic Response Group can be seen surrounding the table during a protest at the Queens Centre Mall on Dec 15."Scaring a child. Traumatizing a child. Hope you feel good about yourself NYPD," one protester yells.An officer then addresses the entire group of protesters.The NYPD told Newsweek that they were responding to a call from the restaurant about the disturbance."Upon arrival, officers were informed by the manager that individuals entered, refused to prove vaccination status in compliance with NYS Mandate and requested for the individuals to be removed from the location," the NYPD said.Four people were arrested during the incident and were charged with criminal trespass, cops said.The mother and child were not charged.