"With the new and aggressive push for mandatory vax policies, we couldn't resist, so we are sending a message of our own. Hopefully most are smart enough to read between the lines. Otherwise we will just sit back and have fun watching their heads explode over it."

A California restaurant has refused to back down after being bombarded with negative press and customer reviews for posting a sign demanding that all diners provide proof that they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.With vaccination status increasingly becoming a prerequisite to participate in many ordinary activities, one Huntington Beach eatery has decided to take a slightly different approach toOn its storefront window,taped a sign reading:The restaurant's owner,said that the unorthodox policy is designed to get people thinking as some Southern California businesses begin asking customers for proof of vaccination.Roman said in a statement to local media:An employee told the Los Angeles Times that the restaurant is not actually checking patrons' vaccine status.Some appear to appreciate the intended message behind the odd measure. A vaccinated woman who cuts hair at a nearby barbershop told local media that she didn't feel slighted by the no-vaxxed-allowed policy. "You got other places that want you vaccinated to come in. No different, right?" she noted to a local ABC affiliate.However, many others were furious over the move.One comment said that the provocative rule was a "slap in the face to all those who died from Covid-19."The Times' story, too, seemed less than sympathetic with the gimmick, and suggested that the restaurant was being irresponsible by not taking a recent rise in Covid cases seriously.which includes Huntington Beach and is home to some three million people,The negative press and reviews seem to have only emboldened Roman. His restaurant issued a long, all-caps rant on Facebook deriding its "haters" and vowing to do "battle" with "PRO-MANDATORY VACCINE MINI GESTAPO AMERICAN TRAITORS."In a follow-up message, Basilico's Pasta e Vino promised to "drop a big hammer" in the coming hours, adding a string of hashtags, including "#NeverBackingDown", "#LeaveTheVaxTakeTheCannoli", and "#Don'tBeAFredo."