Protest catching on: NYPD arrest a group at an Applebee's for attempting to eat without a vax pass
Thu, 16 Dec 2021 22:38 UTC
The "vaccine passport" was enacted in Aug. 2021, and there has even been talk about extending the rules to insist on people being vaccinated to ride the NYC subway.
The above video is in a kind of reverse-chronological order.
Just about at the halfway mark, we can see a group of protestors chanting out "no more mandates" repeatedly. They get broken up by masked NYPD officers who start detaining people and carrying them out one by one.
As they are forcibly removing the people from the restaurant, people are calling them "disgusting" and asking them how they dare arrest people, telling them "shame on you."
The first part of the video shows officers arguing with a black woman who is extremely upset. The officers tell her they are not trying to hurt her, to which she replies "oh, no, you're only arresting me over this f*cking bullsh*t."
In the next scene, the NYPD is hauling a white male out of the Applebee's, who asks them "whatever happened to the Constitution?"
In the following video, we can see the two people from the previous video, along with others, ready to be loaded into an NYPD van to be booked (although it's not clear at the time of this writing what they were charged with.)
People continue to berate the officers, saying "we have no rights, no rights at all." Voices can also be heard asking what the charges are, and why the people being detained were not read their Miranda rights.
In a similar incident, four people were arrested earlier on Wednesday at a Cheesecake Factory location, also in Queens. It is estimated that around 30 people were involved in the protest, which had them bypass the host, seat themselves and demand to be served without showing proof of vaccination.
Comment: As mentioned above, this is similar to an incident at a New York City Cheesecake Factory earlier in the week. Is this type of protest spreading?
