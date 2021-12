A protest against the NYC "vaccine passport" at a Queens location of Applebee's was broken up on Wednesday night by the NYPD, and several suspects were arrested.The "vaccine passport" was enacted in Aug. 2021, and there has even been talk about extending the rules to insist on people being vaccinated to ride the NYC subway. The above video is in a kind of reverse-chronological order.In the next scene, the NYPD is hauling a white male out of the Applebee's, who asks them "whatever happened to the Constitution?"In the following video, we can see the two people from the previous video, along with others, ready to be loaded into an NYPD van to be booked (although it's not clear at the time of this writing what they were charged with.)People continue to berate the officers, saying "we have no rights, no rights at all." Voices can also be heard asking what the charges are, and why the people being detained were not read their Miranda rights.