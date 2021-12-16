On Tuesday, a large group of people that said they were unvaccinated participated in a "sit in" at a New York City Cheesecake Factory restaurant, where they were confronted by police after refusing to leave the premise.After refusing to leave at the manager's request, who reportedly said they would not be served, according to video of the incident obtained by Patriot Takes, the police were called.The police attempted to explain what was going to happen, stating that those who did not leave once the police requested it, they would be arrested for criminal trespassing.People associated with the sit in argued with the officers, comparing them to Nazis, and questioning why they would be arrested for trespassing.Another person stated that "we're going to sue every last one of these motherf-ckers," referring to the police."We would like to thank our restaurant managers and staff for remaining focused on providing our guests with delicious, memorable food, and would like to thank local law enforcement for their support during this time," the representative said.