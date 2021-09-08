rae's cafe missouri
The owner of a Missouri restaurant that closed after allegedly not complying with county mask requirements said Saturday that the establishment is now a private club.

Amanda Wohletz, the owner, watched Jackson County officials close her restaurant, Rae's Café, Friday after the county deemed it was an imminent health hazard. But Wohletz said she found a way to keep her kitchen open. It now reportedly has a "no masks allowed" policy.

Wohletz allegedly violated the county's COVID-19 mask mandate by refusing to require masks in the restaurant.

"As long as I can, as long as they let me," Wohletz said. "They told me they were not going to renew my business permit or my health permits to close me indefinitely ... which is completely illegal."

Wohletz doesn't feel that she or her staff did anything wrong and said they had medical exemptions from the county mask policy, according to Fox 4.


Guests must pay a $1 fee to enter the club and sign in, according to a KSHB 41 News photo .

"By entering this club, you admit that you are not a member of the general public," the sign in the picture read. "By signing your name, you record your membership and attendance. You also assume any and all risks of disease transmission."

"Any place or business offering or holding out to the general public goods, services, privileges, facilities advantages or accommodations for the peace, comfort, health and safety for the general public" must require masks according to county policy regarding mask mandates.

But, "public accommodation shall not include a private club."

Rae's Café did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.