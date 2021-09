The owner of a Missouri restaurant that closed after allegedly not complying with county mask requirements said Saturday that the establishment is now a private club.Amanda Wohletz, the owner, watched Jackson County officials close her restaurant, Rae's Café, Friday after the county deemed it was an imminent health hazard. But Wohletz said she found a way to keep her kitchen open.Wohletz allegedly violated the county's COVID-19 mask mandate by refusing to require masks in the restaurant.Wohletz doesn't feel that she or her staff did anything wrong and said they had medical exemptions from the county mask policy, according to Fox 4.Guests must pay a $1 fee to enter the club and sign in, according to a KSHB 41 News photo Rae's Café did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.