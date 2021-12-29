© Twitter / Barcelona



Argentina icon Sergio Aguero has held a tearful press conference confirming his retirement from football after he was hospitalized while complaining of chest pain and dizziness during a Liga game for Barcelona in October.The former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid star, who signed for Barca on a free transfer in May,Barca announced soon afterwards that he would be absent from team affairs for three months while his cardiac health was evaluated.After rumors that Aguero would be forced to call time on his career, the 33-year-old spoke live on Barcelona's channels from their Camp Nou home about what he described as a "very difficult moment".Aguero will be best remembered for his decade-long spell with Manchester City, playing a key role in the power transfer from the red half of the city - arch-rivals Manchester United - to the blue of City.He scored 260 goals in 390 appearances to become City's all-time record scorer, including the dramatic last-gasp winner against QPR at the City of Manchester Stadium which took the Premier League title away from United in 2012.That would be the first of five Premier League trophies he would claim in a silverware-laden spell with the club.His international career also ended on a high as he helped Argentina to the Copa America in 2021, adding to the World Cup runners-up medal he earned in 2014.Aguero was expected to play with long-time friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona before the club captain made a shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain in August.Aguero endured an injury-hit start to life at the club, scoring once in five appearances before the sad conclusion to his career.Barcelona president Joan Laporta promised Aguero he had "all of the club's support" over his "condition".