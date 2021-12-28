© Sana/AFP/Getty Images



Israel has routinely carried out airstrikes on its neighbour

, mostly targeting Syrian government troops

The conflict in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011

An Israeli airstrike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported.But it is onlythe Syrian state news agency, Sana, cited a military source as saying.Asked about the strike,on reports in foreign media."Pictures released by Sana showed firefighters hosing stacks of blazing containers that lit up the night sky. The news agency said the containers were carrying "engine oil and spare parts for cars and other vehicles".But the British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the cargo was "arms and munitions" that had detonated in "powerful explosions that were felt across the city of Latakia and its suburbs".It said it was unclear whether the arms were from Iran or another supplier.The Latakia governor, Ismail Hilal, said firefighters had brought the blaze under control by midday and were dousing the embers, Sana reported.The Syrian government's other major ally,While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on its northern neighbour, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011. According to a report byThe Israeli military has defended the strikes as a necessary measure to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.Israel's head of military intelligence, Maj Gen Aharon Haliva, has accused Iran of "continuing to promote subversion and terror" in the Middle East.In a shadow war, Israel has targeted suspected Iranian military facilities in Syria and mounted a sabotage campaign against Iran's nuclear programme.Iran has been a key supporter of the Syrian government in the decade-old conflict. It finances, arms and commands a number of Syrian and foreign militia groups fighting alongside the regular armed forces, chief among them Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah.with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.