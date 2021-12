The US using wheat as a weapon of war

The US burning wheat crops in Syria

Samantha Power and USAID past and present

The Kurds

2020 was a good year for wheat

Syrian wheat overview

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Syrian government has warned farmers in northeast Syria against using the wheat seeds supplied by USAID, which is a department of the US State Department in Washington.The "seeds contain a high rate of nematodesaccording to Said Hajji, head of the government's agriculture directorate in Hasaka province.USAID says the wheat seeds it recently provided to farmers meet "high standards for safety and quality.""USAID is supplying Adana and Cihan wheat seed varieties to Syrian farmers, which are sourced from the region and undergo a series of tests at a qualified lab in (the) Kurdish Region of Iraq to verify their quality before they are transported and distributed to farmers in northeast Syria," the spokesperson said.The 3,000 tons of wheat seeds are Karam Shaar , an economist and researcher at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said, "Nearly 11 million people live in the Syrian government areas, and they need about 2.8 million tons of wheat, nearly two-thirds of which goes to bread production.", declining from a pre-war average of 4.1 million tons per year to 2.2 million tons in 2019.Since 2012, donors and humanitarian agencies have supported bread programs across Syria, exclusively in areas under armed terrorist control, such as Al Qaeda, but never inside the areas under the central government of Damascus, which now administers to over 70% of the country. The majority of Syrian residents have never received any donations of any kind from international aid agencies, except for the UN, which did provide some basic food items to internally displaced persons previously.used by US military helicopters flying low and setting fire to wheat fields, as well as low flying was used to intimidate residents who might be thinking of selling their wheat crop to the Damascus government. Samantha Power, of USAID , wrote via Twitter, "To combat an anticipated wheat shortage this planting season in NE #Syria, @USAID is sending 3K metric tons of quality wheat seeds from Iraq to Syrian farmers. 2021's wheat harvest was one of the poorest on record; these quality seeds will help prevent a food security crisis." @PowerUSAIDSamantha Power had been the US Ambassador to the UN, under President Obama, when the Christian Armenian village of Kessab was attacked on March 21, 2014. When asked to respond to the armed invasion, destruction of three churches, looting of homes, and murder of civilians,, and the US had no responsibility in the attack.However, the President of the Syrian National Coalition, which was the political wing of the US-supported Free Syrian Army (FSA), was directly involved. On April 1, 2014, Ahmad Jarba personally visited his FSA troops in Kessab and congratulated them on their victory, and their occupation and destruction of the village which last three months. On May 23,The US partnered with a Kurdish militia, SDF, in the fight to defeat ISIS. During this time the US invaded Syria and still occupies bases in Syria in contrivance to international law.The general director of the Syrian Grain Establishment, Youssef Qassem , accused the"Their checkpoints have prevented the farmers from reaching centers of the Grain Establishment. The Turkish and U.S. occupation of lands in northeastern Syria has also contributed to setting ablaze agricultural lands that belong to farmers who want to sell their crops to the Syrian government, not to the militias," he said.The Syrian government raised the price of one kilogram of wheat to 900 Syrian pounds to entice farmers to sell their harvest to Damascus. Qassem had reported in June 2020 that the wheat harvest had been good due to climate conditions as well as increased cultivation as a result of the removal of armed terrorist groups from farming areas.Syria produces hard durum wheat and soft wheat during the winter season on both irrigated and rain-fed land. Most rain-fed wheat comprises hard varieties. Hard durum varieties reportedly comprise roughly 60 percent of total wheat production, and soft varieties 40 percent.The UN Food and Agriculture Organization issued a report on May 4 that said Syrian Agriculture Minister Mohammad Hassan Qatana reported in May on a decline in wheat production that has raised fears that a full-fledged bread crisis is on its way in Syria. He added,which severely impacted agriculture. Winter crops, namely wheat, and barley, whose production is strategic, were very much affected, especially in rain-fed areas."