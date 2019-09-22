© EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA



They revealed programmes of

mass surveillance

operated by both agencies.

'

Considerable efforts'

GCHQ and laptops

"The spy agency provided one piece of hi-tech equipment, a 'degausser', which destroys magnetic fields and erases data."

getting The Guardian to agree to take a seat on the D-Notice Committee itself.

A new editor

The security services were probably feeding The Guardian these "exclusives"

Decline in critical reporting

Viner also oversaw the breakup of The Guardian's celebrated investigative team

Getting Julian Assange

Assange now sits in Belmarsh maximum-security prison where he faces extradition to the US, and life in prison there, on charges under the Espionage Act.

Acting for the establishment

A reliable publication?

The Guardian had gone in six short years from being the natural outlet to place stories exposing wrongdoing by the security state to a platform trusted by the security state to amplify its information operations.

The Guardian did not respond to a request for comment.



Matt Kennard is an investigative journalist and co-founder of Declassified. He was previously director of the Centre for Investigative Journalism in London, and before that a reporter for the Financial Times in the US and UK. He is the author of two books, Irregular Army and The Racket.



Mark Curtis is a leading UK foreign policy analyst, journalist and the author of six books including Web of Deceit: Britain's Real Role in the World and Secret Affairs: Britain's Collusion with Radical Islam.