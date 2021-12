© YouTube / Covid-19 Vaccine Victims and Families Council



One of the most vaccinated nations on earth is seeing increased public pushback over Covid-19 jabs, as demonstrators in South Korea are demanding accountability for deaths that they blame on the shots.Protesters gathered in Busan on Sunday after a similar rally was held in Seoul on Christmas Day. Aggrieved demonstrators held up large portraits of deceased family members - like those typically displayed at funerals in South Korea - andIn one of the rare instances where a serious adverse reaction was acknowledged, a nursing assistant was recognized in August as a victim of an industrial accident and awarded government benefits after suffering paralysis in the wake of receiving AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot.The government reportedly began an investigation in August after a teenager with no underlying health conditions died following inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.An association called the Covid-19 Vaccine Victims and Families Council has held rallies in several South Korean cities. Demonstrators on Sunday marched from Busan City Hall to Busan National University of Education, Yonhap News reported.The opposition People's Power Party last week held a public hearing on vaccine side effects, inviting alleged victims and their family members to offer suggestions for support measures that presidential candidate Yoon Seok-yeol may adopt.Kim Jong-in, the party's campaign chairman, reportedly accused President Moon Jae-in's administration of being indifferent on vaccine damages. The administration has pledged to compensate victims of vaccine side effects, but it's also the arbiter of whether injuries and deaths are attributed to the jabs. "I think the people have reached a point where they can't trust the government," Kim said.against Covid-19, easily the highest rate among G20 nations.