From robots to the metaverse

Economic boost

For Seoul-based graduate Lee Su-bin, the transition to a new lifestyle during the pandemic was no big deal."At the university library, I would reserve my books online, which would then be sanitised in a book steriliser before being delivered to a locker for pick up," the 25-year-old says.The push to create contactless services isbut has also fuelled concerns over the potential social consequences.Choi‬ Jong-ryul, a sociology professor at Keimyung University, says while there are advantages to developing an untact society, it alsoChoi says.In everyday life, small changes brought about by untact are becoming increasingly noticeable.Robots brew coffee and bring beverages to tables in cafes. A robotic arm batters fries and chicken to perfection. At Yongin Severance Hospital, Keemi - a 5G-powered disinfection robot - sprays hand sanitiser, checks body temperature, polices social distancing, and even tells people off for not wearing masks.Unmanned or hybrid shops are flourishing. Mobile carrier LG Uplus recently opened several untact phone shops, where customers can compare models,Civil services too are getting untact facelifts.The world of K-pop has also stepped into the metaverse. Fans create avatars where they can "meet" their favourites like Blackpink in a virtual space and receive virtual autographs.Untact in South Korea is more than a buzzword: it represents a potential economic engine for the country."Untact companies have shown greater growth effects than face-to-face companies in attracting investment and creating jobs," South Korea's small business and startups minister Kwon Chil-seung told the Guardian, noting that 12 out of 15 Korean unicorn companies - private firms valued at US$1bn (£750m) or more - use non-face-to-face methods in their primary business."South Korea has a very strong (communications) infrastructure in the country and many industries based on that infrastructure," he says, adding that untact is part of a growing global trend that has accelerated in light of the pandemic.His ministry is so serious about the policy that itMany have welcomed the shift. The Seoul Institute found thatSociologist Choi‬ Jong-ryul says untact provided someBut concerns over feelings of loneliness and social fragmentation remain.The country recently announced plans to invest almost 30bn wonLoneliness among elderly people - an existing problem in South Korea only exacerbated by the pandemic - is also receiving the untact treatment.SK Telecom's AI Care service is among several being deployed across the country thatThe system has reportedly reduced loneliness among users, and even been credited with saving lives by the country's president.says SK Telecom spokesperson Irene Kim.Keemi, an AI-based 5G-powered disinfection robot, sprays hand sanitiser and calls people out for not wearing masks Photograph: Supplied/SK Telecom'Social solidarity'Lee Su-bin says while she was comfortable using untact technologies such as unmanned shops, she had concern for others who may "have trouble using them"."I had to help a grandfather at an automatic kiosk the other day to order his meal," she says.Kwon acknowledges challenges exist regarding those who might be left behind by the sudden digital transformation brought about by untact, and that his government needs to implement policies and regulations to "strike a balance."The long-term impact of untact on society remains unclear, but Prof Choi believes an untact future is inevitable to increase economic efficiency."The key is understanding the social and ethical implications of an untact society and finding ways to maintain social solidarity."