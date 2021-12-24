© Julian Schwanitz/BBC/Windfall FilmsDalya Alberge



this site was then a lush, fertile plain

Five ice-age mammoths in an extraordinary state of preservation have been discovered in the Cotswolds, to the astonishment of archaeologists and palaeontologists.The extensive remains ofthat roamed 200,000 years ago have been unearthed near Swindon, along with tools used by Neanderthals, who are likely to have hunted these 10-tonne beasts.More are expected to be found becauseJudging by the quality of the finds,from, which co-evolved with megafauna, using their droppings for food and shelter,All these will now offer new clues into how our Neanderthal ancestors lived in the harsh conditions of. The exceptional discoveries will be explored in a BBC One documentary, Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, to be aired on 30 December, in which Sir David Attenborough and evolutionary biologist Professor Ben Garrod join archaeologists from DigVentures to film the excavation.Garrod told the Observer: "This is one of the most important discoveries in British palaeontology." While the odd mammoth bone often turns up, he said, finding such complete skeletons is "incredibly rare". "Where these mammoths lie in the ground is exactly where they died a quarter of a million years ago - next to incredible things likeand the snails they trampled underfoot."We have evidence of what the landscape was like. We know what plants were growing there. The little things are really revealing the context of these big, iconic giants. It's a glimpse back in time. That's incredibly important in terms of us understanding how climate change especially impacts environments, ecosystems and species."Lisa Westcott Wilkins of DigVentures, an archaeology social enterprise, said: "Exciting doesn't cover it.You can't take it in."She added: "Archaeological sites from this period are rare, and critical for understanding Neanderthal behaviour across Britain and Europe. Why did so many mammoths die here? Could Neanderthals have killed them? What can they tell us about life in ice-age Britain? The range of evidence at this site gives us a unique chance to address these questions."The researchers believe that the mammoth remains and the artefacts date to around 220,000 years ago, when Britain was still occupied by Neanderthals during a warmer interglacial period known as MIS7.The earliest mammoths came from Africa about five million years ago.Garrod, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of East Anglia, said the species: "This was the largest species of mammoth ever., which still sounds a lot.On top of that, there would have been undoubtedly local pressure from hunting and competition from other species."Speculating on why so many animals died at this site, he added:that washed these poor animals down? By looking at the mud,. It's very uniform all the way down. Were they hunted by people? Were Neanderthals crouching down in the rushes and chasing them into the water? Possibly. There is definitely an association between. Did they chance upon this bunch of dead mammoths and have a mammoth buffet?"Or was it just really muddy? With elephants today, if a juvenile gets stuck, often the adults won't leave the site. They'll try and help them. This is very thick mud. I've grown up near the seaside, near estuaries; you don't need to be very heavy to get stuck in mud very quickly."The excavations also revealed further evidence of Neanderthal activity on the site, includingDigVentures is a team of archaeologists that specialises in public outreach. They were called in after a Neanderthal's hand-axe was found with the initial discovery of mammoth remains by amateur fossil-hunters Sally and Neville Hollingworth.DigVentures raised the funding from Historic England, dug the site and is coordinating the analysis and research. They hope to continue excavations once further funds have been raised. The site is now protected from fossil hunters by natural flooding.Westcott Wilkins praised the Hills Group, the quarry owners, for allowing them as long as they need: "There are also early discussions about wanting to build a public outreach centre where we can display some of the finds." Other finds are expected to go to the Bristol Museum.She noted thatand close to a busy road: "People are whizzing by, not realising that feet underneath their car is this scene. It's very surreal. We're all still trying to get our heads around what we found."