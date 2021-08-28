© The Siberian Times



the climate, while northerly, was milder than nowadays

Experts have confirmed that ancient hunters resided on Kotelny, off the coast of Yakutia, at 75°20′N 141°00′E, a remarkable 990 kilometresScientists have restored 70% of the skeleton of one Palaeolithic mammoth on which these hardy people were feasting.'This is a unique event for the Arctic and world archeology,' said Alexander Kandyba, senior researcher at the Stone Age Archaeology Department of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography, part of the Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences.'The mammoth was butchered by people.He emphasised: 'We are talking about the northernmost human site in the Palaeolithic era.'This northern outpost affords scientists an understanding not only that man had conquered such northern latitudes but how he existed.'In particular, we now know how they butchered a mammoth,' he said.A view that ancient humans were reluctant to hunt the huge hair monsters appears confounded by the new finds.Dr Albert Protopopov, head of the department of mammoth fauna of the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia, said 70% of a newly found mammoth had been collected.A large number of tusk fragments were found, indicating processing of the animal's remains.He confirmed: 'At the moment, the Taba-Yuryakh site is the northernmost known place of human existence in the Palaeolithic era.'Kotelny is the largest of the islands of the Novosibirsk archipelago, washed by the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea.However,A full scientific journal report on the exciting new finds is being prepared which will include evidence of human settlement here.The discoveries came during a joint expedition this summer by the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia and the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography in Novosibirsk.