Mayor Murial Bowser said in a Wednesday press release, adding that residents will have another month to become fully immunized:
"Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 6am, certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine."The new mandate is set to impact a long list of businesses and indoor public spaces, among them restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness centers. Though no clear definition was provided for "event and meeting establishments," they, too, will be subject to the vaccine requirement.
The city will allow several different means of proving vaccination status, including an official CDC document, an "immunization record" provided by a health provider, or one of multiple verification apps, such as VaxYes or CLEAR. It remains unclear whether proof of natural immunity from a prior infection will be accepted, as the mayor's office spoke only of vaccines.
Businesses were also provided with an example of the type of sign they should place outside their establishments to inform customers that vaccinations are required for entry. However, the city did not specify whether the signage itself is part of the new mandate.
The nation's capital has joined a number of other localities introducing similar vaccine requirements, with Chicago, Boston and New York City also mandating the jab for various groups and certain settings. In contrast to DC's rules, Chicago has mandated that all residents aged five and older receive the shot, while the Big Apple's requirements have extended to private schools and those working in childcare.
