© Hannah Beier/Reuters

"Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 6am, certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine."

Washington, DC has joined a growing number of cities around the US requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter a litany of public spaces, citing the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.said in a Wednesday press release , adding that residents will have another month to become fully immunized:Though no clear definition was provided for "event and meeting establishments," they, too, will be subject to the vaccine requirement.including an official CDC document, an "immunization record" provided by a health provider, or one of multiple verification apps, such as VaxYes or CLEAR. It remains unclear whether proof of natural immunity from a prior infection will be accepted, asBusinesses were also provided with an example of the type of sign they should place outside their establishments to inform customers that vaccinations are required for entry. However, the city did not specify whether the signage itself is part of the new mandate.The nation's capital has joined a number of other localities introducing similar vaccine requirements, with Chicago In contrast to DC's rules,