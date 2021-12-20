Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal.
The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty and interim research and education director at the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), show Fauci and Francis Collins attempting to coordinate a 'devastating takedown' of the Great Barrington Declaration.
AIER, a libertarian think tank, sponsored the declaration, which largely abandons lockdowns in favor of a herd immunity strategy that allows life to return to normal.
Collins adds that 'there needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises. I don't see anything like that online yet - is it underway?'
Later in the day, Fauci sends Collins a Wired op-ed that refutes the notion of herd immunity stopping the pandemic.
Collins then sends Fauci an op-ed in The Nation also trashing the GBD.
Collins - working under former President Donald Trump at the time - said 'my quotes are accurate but will not be appreciated in the [White House].'
Fauci responds: 'They are too busy with other things to worry about this. What you said was entirely correct.'
Later, Gregg Gonsalves - the writer of The Nation op-ed - sends Collins an email thanking him with a subject line that includes saying legendary AIDS activist Larry Kramer 'would be proud.'
Collins responds with a smiley face.
That would mean allowing people in low risk groups to go to offices, hang out in bars and restaurants and go to sporting and entertainment events.
The centerpiece of the declaration, according to Dr. Bhattacharya, is a call for increased focused protection of the vulnerable older population, who are more than a thousand times more likely to die from COVID infection than the young.
The declaration makes no mention of social distancing, masks, tracing, or long-term Covid cases but suggests that increased infection of those at lower risks would build herd immunity.
Comment: Epidemiology 101.
Bhattacharya tweeted in response to the emails: 'So now I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government. Discussion and engagement would have been a better path.'
Unfortunately the last section shows the Daily Mail still feels the need to toe the official line on the Covid narrative. Still, where is the US reporting on Fauci's and Collin's despicable behavior?