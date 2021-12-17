© REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

The South African health minister has offered some encouraging Covid news, suggesting that the Omicron variant is causing much fewer hospitalizations than previous strains of the virus, while it is far more contagious.Speaking on Friday, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the hospitalization rate during the current wave of infections, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, was lower than that seen during the third wave, earlier this year.Phaahla contended that all nine provinces were already in the grips of the new variant.Omicron has spread across the globe and is particularly prevalent in the UK, driving a new wave of infections. Scientists say the new strain has the ability to evade immunity induced by existing vaccines and previous infection with another variant, prompting Britain to ramp up its ambitious booster campaign.