"By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic," Chan, the study's lead author, said in the statement.

Even if omicron is conclusively proved to be less severe, its wildfire spread can stretch and challenge health facilities around the world., according to a University of Hong Kong study that adds weight to the early on-ground observations from South African doctors.The supercharged speed of omicron's spread in the human bronchus was found 24 hours following infection, according to a Wednesday statement from the university.The study, conducted by a team of researchers led by Michael Chan Chi-wai, found thatThe study, which suggests that omicron jumps faster from one person to another but doesn't damage lung tissues as much as its predecessor strains did, is currently under peer review for publication in a scientific journal. Bloomberg didn't have access to the entire study.With scientists racing to determine how transmissible, virulent and evasive omicron is - it has already traveled to at least 77 nations within three weeks of being first detected in southern Africa - the new research out of Hong Kong may add ballast to descriptions by some physicians thatMany researchers are now watching if the most mutated coronavirus variant will crowd out other strains and pave way for the pandemic to slowly ebb away as an endemic where the world learns to live with the pathogen.Early observations have shown thatbut many public health experts and bodies, including the World Health Organization, have urged caution.Professor Chris Whitty told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that there should be "really serious caution" over reports that a reduction in hospitalisations was being seen in cases of omicron in South Africa.He said:He added:Prof Whitty said:Countries across the world have reacted with urgency and wariness, erecting travel barriers amid widespread fears that omicron will prompt new surge in infections and add to the burden of hospitals.Even if omicron is conclusively proved to be less severe, its wildfire spread can stretch and challenge health facilities around the world. The Hong Kong university's study also warns against taking the new variant lightly.Given that the, "the overall threat from omicron variant is likely to be very significant."