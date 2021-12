© Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images



Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said "sobering" preliminary studies show the Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to evade some of the protection provided by vaccines.But the White House chief medical adviser added that at least booster shots appear to help increase efficacy against the variant.Also encouraging are reports that suggest the virus may cause less severe symptoms than the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain, Fauci said.The World Health Organization has designated Omicron a "variant of concern" — the agency's highest threat level — because of its unprecedented number of mutations to its spike protein, the component of the virus that binds to cells. Delta is also listed as a "variant of concern."Despite fears that Omicron's mutations may make it somewhat resistant to vaccines, Fauci predicted last week that a booster specifically targeted for the variant might not be necessary."I'm not so sure that we're going to have to get a variant-specific boost vaccine to get an adequate protection from Omicron," Fauci told the health Web site STAT in an interview published Friday."Because if you look at protection against variants, it appears to relate to the level of immunity and the breadth of the immunity that any given vaccine can instill on you," he said.