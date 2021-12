Boosters for over-18s

Boris Johnson has delivered his address to the nation from No 10 Downing Street tonight. Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, addressed the nation from Number Ten in a pre-recorded speech. Mr Johnson's speech came at a difficult time for his premiership, which sees him battling with allegations. He has to deal with a climbing Labour Party putting pressure on him in the polls. Mr Johnson is also battling the fallout from a party at No.10 last December. Tonight, Mr Johnson chose to address the battle against the Omicron strain - and this is everything he announced. From tomorrow in England, opening up the booster to everyone aged 18 and over who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago. In an address from Downing Street, the prime minister said: "We're now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant, Omicron. We must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe." Mr Johnson's new slogan is 'Get Boosted Now' amid a rising wave of Omicron cases. The PM said: "No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming. And I'm afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need. But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up." The PM added: "Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can't hurt you, can't put you in hospital." He described the advanced booster programme as a national mission. It is "unlike anything we've done before in the vaccination programme," he continued. Covid Alert Level raised to four - the second highest, after agreement from the four medical officers in the UK this week. The government is bringing forward the target of boosters to New Year from end of January. "We know from bitter experience how these exponential curves develop," he continued. "No one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming." The military will help with the rollout, and vaccine clinics are to extend opening hours. He revealed that the decision to speed up the jab rate would mean some other appointments would have to be postponed until the new year, arguing there would be "even greater" cancellations if the Omicron wave was allowed to rise. In a direct plea to GPs, doctors, nurses and others on the NHS front line who he said had "worked incredibly hard" throughout the pandemic, Mr Johnson said: "I must ask you to make another extraordinary effort now, so we can protect you, and your colleagues, and above all protect your patients from even greater pressures next year." Booster appointments for older adults will be available from tomorrow, and for younger people from Wednesday. The PM added: "In some places you can walk in from tomorrow."