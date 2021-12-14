Health & Wellness
WHO science officials: Omicron spreading faster but not exactly sure why
MedicalXpress
Sun, 12 Dec 2021 17:17 UTC
The Delta variant, first identified in India earlier this year, is responsible for most of the world's coronavirus infections.
But South Africa's discovery of Omicron — which has a large number of mutations — last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread.
The WHO said Omicron had spread to 63 countries as of December 9. Faster transmission was noted in South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent, and in Britain, where Delta is the dominant strain.
But it stressed that a lack of data meant it could not say if Omicron's rate of transmission was because it was less prone to immune responses, higher transmissibility or a combination of both.
Early evidence suggests Omicron causes "a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission", the WHO said in a technical brief.
"Given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," it added.
Omicron infections have so far caused "mild" illness or asymptomatic cases, but the WHO said the data was insufficient to establish the variant's clinical severity.
South Africa reported Omicron to the WHO on November 24. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/BioNTech last week said three doses of their jabs were still effective against Omicron.
Countries with sufficient vaccine supplies such as Britain and France have encouraged their populations to receive a third "booster" jab to fight Omicron.
Recent Comments
Move out of town while you still can. Buy land, become more self sustaining. In almost two years, look how much the gov't is pushing. What will...
SOTT: Great find! Biden's mandates have always been a bullying gamble, an admission that they knew they were engaging in illegal acts but that...
Very well done article ! +1 creepy af but I would not expect less from the psycho rulers in place.
Nothing he can do to overturn our 2A--yet. Doesn't sound like what he wants, if he get it, will stand up in federal court.
The right actor? It's no contest! How about our guy Jussie Smollett?
Comment: More fearmongering.
Omicron doesn't "make the jabs less effective". The jabs are tightly aimed at particular features of one strain or another. As omicron represents a slightly different profile than the narrow one the 'boosters' are targeting, of course the jab will be less effective. Another argument for allowing natural immunity to function. One's natural immune system takes a more comprehensive structural inventory of an infectious agent, thus it's more easily able recognize and deal with subsequent variants.
Nature knows what it is doing.