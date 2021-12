© AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File



We are aware of reports indicating the Canadian government may be planning to announce additional travel restrictions. We have reached out to contacts in both the U.S. and Canadian governments for further information. After a year-long battle to reopen the border, new measures that limit travel for those who are vaccinated would be devastating.

The Canadian government could soon implement new travel measures, according to CTV News and CBC News The reports say Canada's government is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding new non-essential international travel recommendations.A spokesperson for Congressman Brian Higgins (D- NY26) issued this statement:We will have more information as it becomes available.