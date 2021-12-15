"A half truth is a whole lie." — Yiddish Proverb

Table of Contents

Unravelling the Contradictions: How Can Natural Immunity Be Long-Lasting and Still Not Protect You Against Next Year's Variant?

© nextstrain



© nextstrain



© nextstrain



If Immune Escape is Inevitable, How Do We Create Long-Lasting Protection Against a Contagious and Rapidly Evolving Virus?

Frequent re-exposure is nature's solution to booster shots.

The Importance of Frequent Exposure: Lessons from Malaria and the RSV virus.

The key to living a healthy life is to never stop living a normal life.

We are being held hostage by the most destructive, counter-productive, and predatory public health experiment in human history.

© Dvortygirl, CC BY-SA 3.0



If We Get Natural "Updates" Through Re-Exposure, Why Do We Give Booster Shots for Many Other Diseases That Are Included in Childhood Vaccination Programs?

The Dirty Trick Played With "Variants"

© nextstrain



© nextstrain



The Bitter Pill: How Long Does Immunity Last After Vaccination?

~