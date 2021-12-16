brunton park stadium carlisle
Carlisle United Football Club has announced it will be reducing its stadium capacity to 9,999 in order to avoid forcing fans to show COVID passports before entry.

Based.

The club made the decision following yesterday's vote in the House of Commons on vaccine passports, which passed despite a massive Tory rebellion thanks to the "opposition" Labour Party supporting the government.

Any venue with more than 10,000 people attending is now required to implement the costly and draconian scheme despite the government's own internal investigation concluding that COVID passports don't work and could even make the spread of the virus worse.

However, Carlisle United have found an ingenious way to circumvent the rules and protect their supporters from submitting to the vaxx pass dystopia.


"The club can confirm there will be no mandatory Covid certification at Brunton Park at this time," said the club in a statement, adding that they were now operating under a "revised" lower capacity to ensure fans don't need to show their medical papers.

"There will be no requirement to show vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter the stadium and come to games," says the statement.


The statement also made it clear that face masks would not be mandatory in all but a few areas of the ground.

"Supporters will not be required to wear a face covering when located in their seat, or on the terrace, in the stadium bowl," says the statement, adding that pubs and hospitality areas are also exempt from the rule.

Much respect to Carlisle United, and may many others follow suit.