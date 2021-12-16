Carlisle United Football Club has announced it will be reducing its stadium capacity to 9,999 in order to avoid forcing fans to show COVID passports before entry.Based.However, Carlisle United have found an ingenious way to circumvent the rules and protect their supporters from submitting to the vaxx pass dystopia.The statement also made it clear that face masks would not be mandatory in all but a few areas of the ground."Supporters will not be required to wear a face covering when located in their seat, or on the terrace, in the stadium bowl," says the statement, adding that pubs and hospitality areas are also exempt from the rule.Much respect to Carlisle United, and may many others follow suit.