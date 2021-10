© AP



The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference has been accused of holding world leaders to different Covid-19 standards than the general public afterSocial media users pointed out on Saturday - just one day before the conference in Glasgow, Scotland - that those who will be attending COP26's public Green Zone events will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination."In accordance with Scottish Law, COVID-19 vaccine passports are needed by all visitors to the Green Zone aged over 18 (unless exempt)," the official COP26 website declared , adding that attendees will need to "show that they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the date of entry."Protesters on social media soon accused COP26 of enforcing dual standards for the wealthy and powerful, branding it a "them and us" situation and plain, old-fashioned "hypocrisy."Others compared the situation to George Orwell's cautionary tale 'Animal Farm'.US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron are just a few of the world leaders set to attend the conference, along with other members of high society, including Prince Charles.