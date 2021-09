© San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris



San Francisco Mayor London Breed was caught breaking her own strict mask mandates — to go clubbing with a Black Lives Matter co-founder.The Democrat, already under fire for her restrictive coronavirus rules , on Wednesday was photographed by a San Francisco Chronicle editor while singing and dancing in a packed jazz club — with no sign of masks."I chose to go to [the Black Cat] last night for my first indoor concert since the pandemic ... and this happened," Mariecar Mendoza tweeted of the mayor celebrating an unexpected partial reunion of Tony! Toni! Toné!The only exception is while actively eating or drinking — yet Breed "spent the night dancing, singing along and posing for photographs without a face covering," Mendoza wrote in the Chronicle Black rights campaigner Garza was also "up and dancing" during the unexpected performance by Raphael Saadiq and D'Wayne Wiggins, the editor noted."I've been very careful, not just because I want to set an example but because I don't want to get COVID," Breed told Mendoza, who admitted she was also maskless as they chatted."I also want to make sure that I'm not someone transmitting COVID to other people," Breed said. "This entire pandemic has been focused on keeping people safe," she said.Breed instead said she felt "honored and really in disbelief" at seeing "history in the making" with the Saadiq and Wiggins performance."The fact that we have not been able to enjoy live music in this way since the beginning of this pandemic made it even that much more special and extraordinary," Breed told the Chronicle.Her excitement did nothing to tame the outrage her club night sparked.Crossfit gym owner Danielle Rabkin told NBC Bay Area that if the mayor felt safe to remove her mask, so should everyone.A representative from Breed's office later told ABC7 that "the mayor was excited to be out and had an incredible night.""She was with friends at her table, not wearing a mask while eating and drinking and enjoying herself. She knows health orders are hard and asks everyone to do their best to follow them."