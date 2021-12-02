© Official website of the European Union https://ec.europa.eu/



A court in Belgium's Wallonia region has ruled that use of a COVID pass is illegal and ordered the local government to pay a daily fine of €5,000 ($5,658) until they withdraw the measure, local media reported Wednesday.Namur city's Court of First Instance ruled Tuesday that use of the COVID Safe Ticket (CST) was illegal in the Wallonia region.According to the judgment,A non-profit organization called 'Notre bon droit' (Our good right) initiated the procedure challenging the Wallonia region's decree on the COVID pass.According to the Belgian daily Le Soir,hearing on Nov. 16 because no one dealt with the file in the public administration for five daysThe invitation letter was received on Nov. 10, but the day after was Armistice Day commemorating the end of World War I, a public holiday in Belgium.The following Monday - Nov. 15. - was King's Day, which grants a holiday for the public administration.As a consequence, nobody dealt with the file and the hearing took place in the absence of the Wallonia officials.Use of the COVID Safe Pass is mandatory all over the country when entering restaurants, gyms and cultural venues. But