The Czech Supreme Administrative Court (NSS), the country's highest authority over executive actions, overruled the Health Ministry's mask mandate on Tuesday, declaring the measure unjustified and threatening to cancel it.In a statement posted to the court's website,So far,over executive actions taken by the Czech government."The court only requires the ministry to meet the requirements for justification, which are clearly set out in the pandemic law. Nevertheless,," the president of the eighth chamber of the NSS, Petr Mikes, said., having previously blasted the government's reasoning on the matter, raising concerns about the claim that the benefits of wearing a respirator outweigh the health risks.The decision from the NSS was sparked after an individual suffering from a long-term respiratory disease brought the case over concerns that they struggle to wear a mask and fear it endangers them more than not wearing one.The Health Ministry's mask mandate currently requires that citizens wear face coverings in shops, service establishments, public transport, medical facilities, and social services.