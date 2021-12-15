© REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

"I can confirm that Tinder liaisons have reopened," she stated, adding, "it's not strictly embedded in the traffic light system but um, it is a given, up to 25 actually, in a red area."

New Zealand's prime minister has given some Kiwis an early Christmas present as she announced thatSpeaking in an interview with New Zealand's Seven Sharp on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the traffic light system, which is being implemented as the country reopens from strict Covid-19 measures, would allow for the most intimate of gatherings.Having been asked to explain some of the finer details of the traffic light system, Ardern confirmed that everything from dating to sex parties is back on the table.. The decision came despite global fears about the Omicron variant, which partially evades vaccine-induced immunity.The country has had some of the strictest Covid-19 rules in the world during the pandemic and retains tough border restrictions. Ardern has said the authorities are working hard to avoid introducing the Omicron variant into the country.