New Zealand, the last of the dedicated "COVID Zero" nations on earth, has completed its transformation into a full-blown tyrannical regime, andOnce hailed as the media and "public health experts'" favorite COVID-19 managerial "success story," the puff pieces have been increasingly hard to find, as WellingtonJust observe what has happened in the Five Eyes partner nation during this week alone:1) Virtually the entire country is once again under an indefinite lockdown, after a few COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the nation.subject to the containment of a seasonal respiratory disease. The current lockdown has been extended over Auckland until at least mid September, with many predicting a much lengthier sentence.And the second another case pops up on the radar, the entire country goes back to square one of the Zero COVID protocol.2) A man is being shamed by his countrymen for having the audacity to "escape" from a government-sanctioned COVID internment camp. The camps have been described in a more positive, but false light by the press and government officials as "quarantine hotels," butThe Hill reported: "The person was charged with failing to comply with New Zealand's coronavirus health order. Under a new law passed last year, he could face a fine or up to six months in jail if convicted."3) The country'sFreely traveling during the lockdown now carries a massive fine and/or prison sentence as punishment.New Zealand is now, which has been under a government-sanctioned self-siege since the beginning of 2020. All of the other nations that attempted to pursue the pseudoscience behind COVID Zero have failed in catastrophic fashion. New Zealand has transformed from a highly-touted COVID "success story" to a full-fledged house of horrors, and sadly, there is no end in sight to the ongoing madness.