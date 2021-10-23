© Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP



New Zealand on Tuesday (Oct 19) recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as a Delta-variant outbreak that dashed the nation's "Covid Zero" hopes showed no signs of easing.Health authorities announced 94 new cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in April last year during the first wave of COVID-19 infections.The outbreak, centred on Auckland, has forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to drop her core policy goal of eliminating the virus in favour of ramping up vaccination efforts."We know that vaccinations are already making a significant difference to the outbreak in Auckland, but so too are people following the rules," Ardern told reporters.The measures paid off, with 28 deaths in a population of 5 million and domestic life near normal for long periods.But Ardern has conceded Delta was a "game-changer", spreading at a rate too fast for contract tracers to keep up.