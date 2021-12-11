© REUTERS/Axel Schmidt



Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets and plans to order 64 planes with weapons systems, the government said on Friday.Lockheed MartinThe procurement is worth an estimated 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said.Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told a news conference., when the Finnish defence ministry began the search for a new jet to replace Finland's old Hornet fighter bought in 1992 from McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing.Finland is the 14th nation to opt for the F-35.The choiceand Norway, said researcher Charly Salonius-Pasternak at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.but it has forged stronger ties with the organisation in recent years and chosen military equipment compatible with NATO members.In 2014 Finland and Sweden signed an agreement to train together and allow NATO assistance in crisis situations.Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Lockheed Martin was set to win the contract.