How Viruses Are Detected

Dead virus fragments that do neither are automatically discounted

The Dose Makes The Poison

"All things are poison, and nothing is without poison; the dosage alone makes the poison." (Paracelsus, dritte defensio, 1538.)

Public Health Standards, Science and Law

Protection of the Vulnerable

Are PCR Numbers Scientific?

they can easily be blown out of proportion and appear more significant than they actually are

results can vary up to a million fold

, not just from country to country, but from test to test

or don't care

"It should be noted that currently there is no standard measure of viral load in clinical samples."

"An evaluation of eight clinically relevant viral targets in 23 different laboratories resulted in Cq ranges of more than 20, indicative of an apparently million-fold difference in viral load in the same sample."

"The evident lack of certified standards or even validated controls to allow for a correlation between RT-qPCR data and clinical meaning requires urgent attention from national standards and metrology organisations, preferably as a world-wide coordinated effort."

"Certainly the label "gold standard" is ill-advised, as not only are there numerous different assays, protocols, reagents, instruments and result analysis methods in use, but there are currently no certified quantification standards, RNA extraction and inhibition controls, or standardised reporting procedures."

"Because the nucleic acid target (the pathogen of interest), platform and format differ, Ct values from different RT-PCR tests cannot be compared."

emergency regulations

"As of August 5, 2021, all diagnostic RT-PCR tests that had received a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for SARS-CoV-2 testing were qualitative tests."

(EUA) for SARS-CoV-2 testing were qualitative tests." "The Ct value is interpreted as positive or negative but cannot be usedto determine how much virus is present in an individual patient specimen."

"Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms."

The Epidemic That Wasn't

not one single case of whooping cough could be confirmed

false positives can make it seem like there is an epidemic

The Swine Flu Panic of 2009

"An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness."

they were finding H1N1/09 everywhere

"On the basis of expert assessments of the evidence, the scientific criteria for an influenza pandemic have been met. The world is now at the start of the 2009 influenza pandemic."

Neil Ferguson

"These organizations have gambled away precious confidence. When the next pandemic arrives, who will believe their assessments?"

The latest ONS report on excess winter deaths had shown that instead of the extra 65,000 swine flu deaths predicted by the UK's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Liam Donaldson, deaths in the winter of 2009 were actually 30% lower than the previous year.

PCR and Law

is deception

is fraud

is a confidence trick or a con

but public health experts had no excuse

The First Rough Draft of History

Trial By Media

"We've all got to be clear. This is the worst public health crisis for a generation. Some people compare it to seasonal flu, alas that is not right. Owing to the lack of immunity this disease is more dangerous and it's going to spread further."

"This is, as you say, the worst public health crisis for a generation."

The Last Best Hope

Trial By Law

Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms.

The measurement for this is not exact at all. It's not as good as our measurement for things like apples

Author

