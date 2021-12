© MediaDrumWorld.com via ZUMA Press



A Twitter user recently raised the alarm by posting a screenshot of a tracker app showing about 100 sharks gathering in the Atlantic Ocean near the East Coast of the US.A platform user with the handle @punished_stu tweeted early Wednesday "sharks are amassing on the east coast" with an accompanying screenshot of about 100 sharks along the US coast line. The tweet went viral, garnering more than 6,000 retweets and 53,000 likes."I occasionally log in to check that the nearest Great White is at least 2000 miles away," the Twitter user followed up Dr. Christopher Lowe, Director of the Shark Lab at California State University, said the predatory fish detections weren't "terribly uncommon" and that climate change is the likely culprit for the uptick in sharks along the coast.He added, "Much of this pattern is likely attributed to changing oceanographic conditions caused by climate change."Over the summer, shark sightings in Florida increased as more people returned to beaches.